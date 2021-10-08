Men assault and push a woman to the ground.

Two males allegedly assaulted a woman in Prescot, knocking her to the ground.

According to Merseyside Police, the incident occurred approximately 12.05 a.m. on Sunday, September 26 as the victim was exiting Dene’s House pub on Church Street.

The assault took place near Prescot Parish Church, and the victim was knocked to the ground, according to reports.

Mum drove five miles down M57 the wrong way, killing someone.

The victim was taken to the hospital for facial injuries and was traumatized by the occurrence.

The suspects were described as white guys in their twenties and thirties who talked with a Liverpool accent.

The first suspect wore a grey tracksuit and had blonde hair, while the second wore shorts and a black coat and had long, dark hair.

The investigation into the event is still underway, and officers are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“This was an awful attack that left a woman injured, and we are seeking to discover those responsible and bring them to justice,” Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said.

“Please contact us if you were in the Church Street vicinity on Saturday, September 25 or early Sunday, September 26 and observed anything or anyone strange, or witnessed the individuals described fleeing.”

Police have encouraged anyone in the neighborhood who may have filmed the incident on their phone or dashcam to come forward since the information could be crucial to the inquiry.

Any drivers who have dashcam film should upload it to the NICE website so that it may be viewed by police.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, referencing reference 21000673109.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.