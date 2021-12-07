Men armed with a knife and a gun break into a woman’s home, terrifying her.

After two men armed with a knife and a gun stormed into her home, a woman fears for her safety.

On Saturday, December 4, about 5.45 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Rock Lane West in Rock Ferry in response to complaints of a home burglary.

A residence was broken into by two masked males armed with a knife and a gun while a woman was inside.

Before exiting the area, the men stole a large sum of money.

Although no one was hurt, the woman was extremely distressed and now fears for her safety.

To discover those responsible, police are using CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

“This was a terrifying situation that no one should ever have to go through in their own house,” Detective Inspector Mike Fletcher said.

“As part of our inquiry, I’d like to hear from anyone who was on Rock Lane about 5.45 p.m. on Saturday night who witnessed the event or the males involved.”

“Anyone who witnessed or heard any suspicious behavior, or who has CCTV or dashcam evidence of the incident, please contact us.” Any information you have could be extremely useful to our investigations.” Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, using reference 21000841249, or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.