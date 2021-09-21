Men are taken aback when they discover a naked body in the trunk of the “free car” they took for a spin.

Two men decided to take a ride from Byram County to Copiah County, Mississippi, after spotting a car with a sign that read “free automobile” on it and the keys inside. What they didn’t expect to find in the trunk of the car was a body sans clothes.

According to Jackson-based television station WLBT, the body was identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, the two guys drove the automobile to Copiah County and phoned the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office when they discovered the body.

He remarked, “This is an ongoing investigation that is in the basic phases.”

According to Swilley, the car was registered to Mccrills, and there is evidence to suspect the body remained in the car for days before the two adult men took it.

Officers called for a coroner to investigate and inspect the deceased after arriving on scene. An autopsy hasn’t been performed yet, and Swilley says it’s too soon to identify the cause of death. The two guys who took the car will be questioned by police, who are investigating if they took it for a joyride.

Swilley stated, “We haven’t been able to confirm whether it was a ‘free car,’ and we will investigate whether that sign was in place.”

Because the car was stolen from Byram County, Swilley stated that the two departments are cooperating in the investigation.

