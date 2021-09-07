Men are barred from applying for a $63,000-a-year job as a street sweeper operator in the city.

Darebin City Council in Melbourne, Victoria (Vic) state’s capital, has offered the job to those who identify as “non-male” before it closes on September 16.

The municipal council advertised a job for a street sweeper operator, stating that it was open to women, non-binary, and transgender people.

The street sweeper operator is responsible for maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of the council’s walkways, nature strips, roads, parking lots, and laneways.

Darebin City Council described itself as a “progressive leader in local government” who is “passionate about social inclusion,” according to the job description.

“We are proud of our workforce’s diversity and recognize the value it brings to serving the requirements of the community we serve,” it continued.

“We are dedicated to maintaining a good and supportive work environment that values all employees’ contributions and treats them with dignity and respect.”

Employees will be paid $63,000 a year for the position, which converts to $46,522 USD in the United States.

“Council’s personnel strategy is focused on building a diverse and inclusive organization that reflects our community,” it added, explaining why the job was open to non-male identified people.

“We are actively identifying particular positions to help remove obstacles, since we recognize that some communities are underrepresented in certain sections of our workforce.”

It went on to say, “This action constitutes a special measure under Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010’s Special Measure Provision” (Vic).

“Special measures attempt to develop more equality by assisting groups of individuals who are or have been subjected to entrenched prejudice in order for them to have equal access to opportunities as others in the community.”

“This position is particularly identified for those who identify as non-male (including women, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people),” the advertisement read.

Darebin City Council has been contacted for comment by this website.

