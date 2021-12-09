Men accused of starting fires in Montana claim they were smoking marijuana and shooting fireworks.

Three young men accused of starting two fires in Montana that damaged at least 13 homes were allegedly smoking pot and firing fireworks in a car the morning of the fires, according to investigators.

Investigators said Jevin James Mclean, 19, and Brandon Cordell Bennett Jr., 18, were driving around and smoking pot early on December 1 before the two fires in Great Falls erupted.

Galvinn Coates Munson, 19, was charged with willfully starting both fires, according to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter. The first fire was caused by throwing a roman candle firecracker into the grass, and the second fire was sparked with a lighter, according to KRTV.

Bennett and Mclean told investigators they tried to stamp out the first fire but drove away when they were successful, according to court filings.

It’s unclear whether the trio had a specific reason for starting the fires. “I’m not sure if they had a plan or not. It was more of an instinctive deed, in my opinion “Slaughter remarked.

According to court papers, the fire started at 2:40 a.m. and destroyed 13 residences, 16 other outbuildings, many automobiles, and other property.

“I’m not sure if someone can be made whole again after losing their home. There are a lot of memories and irreplaceable objects here. Pictures, photographs, and family heirlooms are examples of items that can never be restored. There is no amount of money on the planet that will make these folks feel entire. It’s quite depressing “Slaughter stated.

Munson, Bennett, and Mclean were charged with arson by accountability or careless arson by accountability on Wednesday.

Munson also faces 14 counts of felony criminal endangerment, according to court records, since the flames, which began early in the morning and were propelled by strong winds, posed a risk of death or serious injury to nearby individuals who were sleeping.

Munson requested Mclean to pull the car over again a short time after the initial fire, and Munson used a lighter to start another fire, according to charging documents.

According to police, Bennett and Mclean admitted to shooting smartphone video of Munson igniting the fires using the Snapchat app.

Tips from the public, home surveillance video of a car spotted in the area where the fires originated, and videos of the fires briefly put on This is a condensed version of the information.