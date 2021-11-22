Men accused of killing a father of two are in court.

Two men have appeared in court on charges of murdering a father of two children.

Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest in a street attack in Huyton on July 1 near Newway, just off East Prescot Road.

The young father-of-two was believed to be alone in the street when he was shot in a targeted attack, according to police.

He was sent to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

On Monday, November 22, two men charged with his murder appeared in Liverpool Crown Court.

Thomas Walker, 20, of no fixed address, and Ben Doyle, 24, of Lyme Grove, Huyton, are charged with murder, possession of a firearm with purpose to harm life, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Doyle appeared in person in court, while Walker appeared via video link from behind bars.

After a bail application for Doyle was denied by Judge Andrew Menary, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool, they were both remanded in custody until December 20, when they are anticipated to file their pleas.

Last month, a third man, Reuben Murphy, 25, of Oak Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, appeared in court on the same accusations and is scheduled to appear again on the same date.

A tentative trial date has been set for March 28 of the following year.

