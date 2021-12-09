Members of the Utah Republican Party are attempting to ‘fundamentally destroy the voting system,’ according to the party’s election leader.

According to The Associated Press, Utah’s Republican Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson described the audit allowed by a group of majority-Republican lawmakers to assess the state’s election system as an attempt to “fundamentally dismantle the voting system” in the state.

Henderson is “extremely concerned” about the audit and recent instances of folks knocking on doors asking other neighbors about their votes in the 2020 election.

“From what I’ve seen, the aim here is to completely dismantle the voting system that we have here in Utah,” she told The Associated Press. “Let us work together to tackle and conquer any challenges or problems that arise. But let us not purposefully distribute lies, fallacies, and misinformation in such a way that certain people are denied access to the vote box. Why are you frightened to let people to vote, is my question to those political authorities.” In the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump received 58 percent of the vote in the state.

The audit comes after a similar one in Arizona, in which an outside firm was recruited and affirmed President Joe Biden’s victory, despite experts claiming that the technique used to conduct the audit was “riddled with flaws” and prejudiced toward Trump.

Utah State House Majority Leader Mike Schultz suggested the audit, saying he expects it will restore faith in the state’s electoral processes among those who protested in October for an audit, believing Trump’s false assertion that the election was rigged and he, not Biden, won.

Separate efforts are also being made to place a forensic audit on the ballot.

In October, over 200 people gathered at the Capitol and crowded a legislative meeting room to demand that Utah undergo a similar assessment.

In contrast to Arizona, the audit approved Tuesday in Utah would be conducted by neutral legislative auditors.

Schultz stated that his proposal is unrelated to the ballot initiative.

“I have complete faith in our clerks and lieutenant governor,” he continued, “but I believe a routine audit is a good thing.”

Phil Lyman, a Republican state representative who is pushing a bill to conduct frequent audits, said his concerns go beyond the