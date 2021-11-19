Members of the squad slam Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty verdict, saying, “Our Justice System Is Broken.”

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of homicide or other counts in the killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday. Members of a group of Democratic politicians known as “the Squad” condemned the ruling.

The jury deliberated for four days before reaching a decision.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, tweeted Friday afternoon, “Our justice system is broken.”

“It serves to maintain racial supremacy. Our communities, as well as the two persons who were killed, deserved justice, as did the two people who were killed “she continued.

According to Tlaib, “The shocking conviction gives the message that bringing violence to a racial justice demonstration is acceptable. It’s a case of incitement rather than justice.” This heinous decision sends the chilling message that bringing violence to a racial justice march is permissible. It’s a case of incitement rather than justice.

— Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida), Congresswoman, November 19, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, tweeted, “What we are watching is a system functioning as planned and protecting those it was built for.”

“My heart continues to hurt for the grieving communities and families, as well as the countless more who will be rejected and deprived in comparable circumstances around the country.”

November 19, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges in the deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber, who were fatally shot by Rittenhouse on August 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse was charged with five first-degree felony offenses, including intentional and reckless homicide, attempted intentional homicide, and recklessly endangering safety on two occasions.

Rittenhouse maintained throughout the trial that he was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Rosenbaum and Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in the bicep.

He claimed he had flown to Kenosha to assist in the protection of local businesses that had been destroyed or looted as a result of the social upheaval that had erupted in the aftermath of the police shooting. This is a condensed version of the information.