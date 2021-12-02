Members of the ‘Mitch gang’ have been sentenced to repay £23k after a narcotics conspiracy.

A judge has ordered two members of a Liverpool-based cocaine ring to repay roughly £23,000.

Zakaira Ahmed, 24, and Ammin Hassan, 25, drove from Liverpool to Macclesfield to sell crack cocaine and heroin to drug addicts.

The two males are suspected of being involved in a drugs conspiracy worth between £71,000 and £142,000, according to police.

Ahmed utilized counterfeit mobile phones to advertise and facilitate the sale of drugs in the town between July 2019 and July 2020.

Both individuals were members of the ‘Mitch Gang,’ a drug-trafficking organization based in Liverpool that operated in the Macclesfield region.

Three Northamptonshire kids were also recruited to help with the drug peddling enterprise.

91 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, several phones, and £860 in cash were discovered during a series of raids.

The two men pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide class A narcotics and will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on December 14, 2020.

Ahmed, of Toxteth’s Millennium Road, and Hassan, of Liverpool, were both sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

When Ahmed was apprehended at his Toxteth residence, police discovered £19,470 in cash, a Norwegian passport, and £850 worth of Dior training shoes in his wardrobe.

Hassan turned himself in to a police station two months later after Cheshire Constabulary launched a wanted appeal.

Following their convictions, a schedule under the Proceeds of Crime Act was established, and an inquiry into Ahmed and Hassan’s finances commenced.

Ahmed benefited £19,480 from his unlawful activity, while Hassan profited £3,200, according to the probe.

The matter was remanded to Chester Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime hearing on November 24.

Ahmad and Hassan were compelled to pay a total of £22,800 by the judge.

“Ahmed and Hassan were part of a county lines organized crime organisation for financial gain,” said Detective Sergeant Angela Coppock of the Macclesfield Local Policing Unit.

“The gang also preyed on weak individuals with addictions, enlisting the help of children in their drug transactions.”

"Police work does not often come to an end with a prison sentence." We can take it a step further by suing under the Proceeds of Crime Act."