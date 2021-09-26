Members of the Gogglebox family who declined to be in the spotlight.

Fans of Gogglebox were overjoyed when the new season premiered this month.

Some of our favorite celebrities welcomed us back into their homes by providing funny commentary on the week’s most popular television shows.

As part of the season 18 cast, characters including The Malones, The Sandifords, and The Warners have all made triumphant returns.

Tom Malone Jr, who left Gogglebox earlier this year, is one of the notable faces missing from this season’s lineup, according to Birmingham Live.

Tom isn’t the only Gogglebox family member who refuses to appear on the popular Channel 4 show.

We’ve compiled a list of Gogglebox family members that prefer to remain anonymous.

Instagram account of the Malone family

Tom Jr. isn’t the only member of the Malone family that has declined to join the Gogglebox cast on a regular basis.

Julie, Tom Sr., son Shaun, and their loving Rottweilers make up the on-screen family.

Vanessa, their daughter, occasionally joins them on the couch, and the family also has a third son, Lee, who owns a recruiting agency but has never appeared on air.

The Siddiquis are a family from Pakistan.

Dad Sid and his kids Baasit and Umar make up the on-screen Siddiqui family. Raza, the family’s third son, appears on the show on occasion, and the family has two sisters who do not appear on it.

Both Baasit and Umar are married, but their wives have chosen not to participate in the show.

Melissa Baasit, Baasit’s wife, has published images of their joyful life with daughter Amelia and baby son Theodore on Twitter.

Warner Bros.

Ellie’s renovated home, which stunned viewers in the opening episode of the new season, appears on Gogglebox with the sisters from Leeds.

Izzi lives in her own flat with her partner Grant and their two gorgeous children, Bobby, who is five years old, and Bessie Rose, who is a baby.

Fans met Ellie’s boyfriend Nat for the first time when he took over for Izzi during the first lockdown. “The summary has come to an end.”