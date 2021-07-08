Members of the gang stashed £200,000 in cocaine and Rolex watches in their homes.

After trafficking massive amounts of cocaine in Wirral, five gang members were sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

Detectives discovered suspects responsible for the distribution of substantial volumes of class A drugs in Eastham, Bebington, and Birkenhead, prompting Merseyside Police to launch an investigation in 2019.

Officers raided seven homes across Wirral on June 25, 2020, seizing almost 2kg of cocaine, £5,000 in cash, Class B substances, jewelry, and expensive items.

On suspicion of conspiring to supply class A drugs, five men and one woman were arrested and put into jail; six of them were eventually charged.

In August 2020, a third suspect agreed to an interview and was later charged.

After pleading guilty to drug supply offenses earlier this year, five people were sentenced to prison today (Thursday, July 8) at Liverpool Crown Court.

Liam Bradley, 30, of Temple Road, Prenton, was sentenced to ten years in prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine. Bradley was a key member of the Organised Crime Group (OCG), which organized the preparation, storage, and transportation of drugs.

Thomas Willis, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine while working as a trusted courier by the OCG.

Gary Andrews, 47, of Priory Wharf, Birkenhead, was convicted of drug distribution and received a three-year sentence for possessing with intent to sell class A narcotics, possessing amphetamine, and being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Stephanie Jones, 39, of New Ferry Road, New Ferry, was also involved in drug distribution and received a two-year and six-month sentence for possessing with intent to supply class A narcotics and being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Gary Clare, 59, of Ethel Road, Wallasey, was a courier for the OCG and was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for cannabis possession and being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Gary Clare’s partner, Stacey Smyth, 38, of Parkside Road, Poulton, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with ten days of rehabilitation and a standard surcharge.

Mark Fitzpatrick, 42, is a resident of. The summary comes to a close.