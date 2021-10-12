Members of the G20 address the urgent need for humanitarian aid for Afghans, with the EU pledging $1.15 billion.

The Group of 20 highlighted the urgent need to deliver humanitarian help to the Afghan people, amid fears that the situation in Afghanistan could worsen throughout the winter, and the European Union promised $1.15 billion in support.

During the G-20 conference, the EU proposed a one-billion-euro aid package aimed solely at the Afghan people and neighboring countries, who had been the first to send assistance.

The United Nations has warned that Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapsing due to a halt in international help following the Taliban’s takeover. G-20 delegates urged Afghanistan’s new administration to open the country to humanitarian help.

“We all stand to lose if Afghanistan’s entire monetary or financial system collapses, because then humanitarian relief cannot be supplied,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters following the summit in Berlin.

G-20 leaders asked that the Taliban administration enable humanitarian access across Afghanistan, keep Kabul Airport and the country’s borders open, and ensure security for UN, humanitarian, and diplomatic personnel at a virtual summit hosted by Italy. They also reiterated past requests for the respect of women’s rights.

The summit, according to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, was the first global response to the crisis precipitated by the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in August and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Draghi told reporters that in order to get humanitarian aid sent, he would have to negotiate with the Taliban. However, he stated that such engagement would not imply political recognition of the Taliban, who he stated would be “judged by their conduct, not their words.” “As we all know, the government is not really inclusive, nor really representative,” he remarked. “As far as we can tell, women’s rights appear to be 20 years old.” G-20 leaders—Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were represented by ministers at the summit, while US President Joe Biden spoke—tasked the UN with coordinating the humanitarian response and asked international financial institutions to ensure Afghanistan’s financial system is functioning.

The EU is still wary of legitimizing the Taliban’s interim administration.

"However, the Afghan people should do so.