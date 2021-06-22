Members of the European Union have agreed to relax travel restrictions on US visitors.

The European Union (EU) has recommended that member countries begin to ease restrictions on American tourism.

On Wednesday, EU members decided to add the United States to the list of nations where non-essential travel restrictions should be relaxed.

The decision was made during a meeting of permanent representatives to the 27-nation union in Brussels.

The recommendation is non-binding, and national governments retain the power to demand test results or immunization records, as well as impose additional entrance requirements.

Macedonia, North Serbia Albania Lebanon Taiwan

Some EU countries have already begun to accept American tourists.

In addition to the United States, EU representatives added five more countries to the tourist travel list: North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon, and Taiwan.

The European Council evaluates the list every two weeks and updates it based on epidemiological data.

A reciprocity clause for China’s special administrative territories of Macau and Hong Kong was also removed by the representatives.

On Friday, the recommendations are anticipated to be formalized.