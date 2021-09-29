Members of the Communist Party have been detained in Russia as the group files a lawsuit over the election results.

During public protests, police detained members of Russia’s Communist Party, which is suing to overturn the results of online voting in Moscow’s parliamentary election.

On Wednesday, the Communist Party filed various lawsuits challenging the election results, as well as staging two public rallies, alleging that the vote was rigged by the ruling United Russia party.

A senior Communist Party member, Valery Rashkin, spoke to reporters outside a Moscow courthouse about the party’s plan to challenge the results.

“From the tribune of the courtroom, we will expose all of the ways employed by the government to rig the election results. This public exposure, in front of the entire country and, dare I say, the entire world, terrifies them [the authorities]tremendously,” Rashkin explained.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The Communist Party, which finished second in the national election earlier this month, normally follows the Kremlin’s lead, but it had already taken steps to annul the disputed Moscow results. Senior party members staged public rallies and joined a coalition of Kremlin critics aiming to overturn the capital’s results from online voting, which was available to voters in Moscow and many other locations.

Authorities detained a handful of Communist Party members in response to the moves, putting pressure on followers of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny rather than the second-largest political force in Russia’s parliament.

The United Russia party, which is backed by the Kremlin, won the election two weeks ago. United Russia won 198 out of 225 seats for parliamentarians chosen directly by voters, receiving 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats distributed by parties. The elections gave the party a supermajority in parliament, with 324 of the 450 seats.

With 57 seats, the Communist Party came in second, an increase from the 2016 election. However, the party’s candidates in Moscow’s single-constituency districts lost 15 races and blamed their failure on rigged online voting.

The charges have been refuted by Russian electoral officials.

A number of individual Moscow races were cited by critics as evidence of tampering. Until the results of online voting came in, Kremlin-backed candidates were losing in those races. This is a condensed version of the information.