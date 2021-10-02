Members of Congress allegedly ‘coerced’ Twitter to block him over the 1/6 Riot, according to Donald Trump.

As he seeks to get his account reopened, former President Donald Trump claims that members of the US Congress persuaded Twitter to ban him from the microblogging service.

Following the insurgency by Trump supporters who invaded the US Capitol on January 6, Twitter was among the social media networks that banned him, citing concerns that he could spark future disturbance.

Trump’s lawyers, on the other hand, argued in a Friday filing that while Twitter allowed the Taliban to tweet about military victories in Afghanistan, it censored the former president when it labeled his tweets as “misleading information” or accused him of violating the platform’s rules against “glorifying violence.”

According to Reuters, in a request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter, the document also claimed that the company had suspended Trump’s account after being “coerced” by members of Congress.

According to a petition first published by Bloomberg, Trump’s lawyers said that the social media site “exercises a degree of authority and control over political debate.” This was “unique in history and extremely hazardous to open democratic discourse,” according to the report.

Trump also accused Twitter of applying double standards in its COVID-19 regulations, claiming that news outlets had erroneously stated that last year’s social-justice protests were not sources of infection, despite the fact that the attack on the Capitol was.

According to Bloomberg, Trump remarked, “This outright discrepancy is in accordance with a goal by the defendant to pacify government actors who mostly approved of the protests of the summer of 2020” and “generally disapproved of the events of January 6.”

To his more than 88 million followers, the former president had used Twitter to propagate his phony charges of fraud in the 2020 election, which he had lost to Joe Biden.

He also claimed erroneously and repeatedly on other social media platforms that the election was rigged. Several lawsuits brought by Trump and his supporters in an attempt to invalidate the election outcome were unsuccessful.

Trump, on the other hand, has long claimed that he is being censored, and in July, he filed a lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook, and Google, as well as their CEOs, alleging that conservative voices are being stifled.

Trump told reporters at the time that he wanted to put an end to “the silencing and the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you are so familiar with.”

