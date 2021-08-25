Members of a narcotics gang who made more than £2 million are required to pay £2 in restitution.

A judge ordered two men who gained more than £2 million while working for a nationwide narcotics gang to pay back only £2 each.

Six defendants appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, August 20 for Proceeds of Crime proceedings, having already been sentenced to 150 years in prison alongside 12 others.

The gang attempted to flood communities across the UK with millions of pounds worth of hard drugs via their profitable “Echo Line,” but the group was brought to its knees by a large police probe.

Despite the fact that the court found they benefited greatly from their crimes, several of the defendants, including two from Liverpool, had no money left to pay back.

Lee Murray, 35, of Sycamore Road in Waterloo, Liverpool, was found to have received over £730,000 in benefits.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison in September 2020 for his ‘leading position’ in the gang, where he oversaw the county narcotics phone line and influenced others.

Murray was, according to the court, the gang’s commander, Colin Jones, 49,’s right-hand man for a period.

Murray’s senior position, which included day-to-day supervision and operation of the ‘echo line,’ came to an end in 2019 after a fight with Colin Jones.

“He played a very active role in what was a sophisticated and organised criminal group,” prosecutor Ffion Tomos said on the penultimate afternoon of the hearings in 2020.

“Colin Jones had a lot of faith in this defendant. He was a fairly senior member until he was replaced.”

Keith Furmedge, 50, of Elstead Road in Liverpool, was discovered to have received more than £1.8 million in benefits.

Furmedge was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine in North Wales, England, and Scotland.

In Proceeds of Crime proceedings, the court ordered the couple to pay £1 each. Proceeds of Crime refers to money or assets earned by criminals through illegal conduct that authorities might attempt to collect.