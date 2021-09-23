Melvin Van Peebles, a true Hollywood titan, is mourned by Barry Jenkins and Sherri Shepherd.

Melvin Van Peebles, an acclaimed filmmaker, died on Wednesday, and his death was lamented by his family, friends, and admirers.

Van Peebles, a revered and significant figure in Black cinema, died on Tuesday night at the age of 89 in his New York City home. Van Peebles gained to notoriety as the director of films such as Watermelon Man (1970) and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971), which he also wrote, produced, and performed in.

Shortly after news of Van Peebles’ death broke, admirers and colleagues of the actor took to Twitter to pay respect to him.

Actor and comedian David Alan Grier tweeted, “We’ve lost another lion, the true revolutionary, an artistic gangsta, cultural disrupter who forever changed the game Rest n Peace Melvin Van Peebles.”

Sherri Shepherd, an actress and comedian, tweeted, “Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, Dies at 89.” “A true Hollywood behemoth!” Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. #MelvinVanPeebles #MelvinVanPeebles #MelvinVanPeebles #

Melvin Van Peebles, the Godfather of Black Cinema, has passed away at the age of 89.

“He made the most of every second, every single darn frame, and while the last time I saw him was MANY years ago, it was a night when he absolutely danced his face off. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins tweeted, “The man just completely LIVED.”

“In my humble opinion, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song is the most radical American film ever made,” wrote and directed Larry Charles on Twitter. “And he essentially did everything by himself. #MelvinVanPeeblesRIP”

