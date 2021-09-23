Melvin Van Peebles, a film director, died at the age of 89.

Melvin Van Peebles, a well-known black filmmaker, died at the age of 89, according to his family.

The “godfather of black cinema” has been dubbed the pioneering director, actor, composer, writer, and novelist.

“Dad recognized that Black images matter,” actor Mario Van Peebles, the filmmaker’s son and long-time creative colleague, remarked. What was a movie worth if a picture was worth a thousand words? We want to be the successful people we see, thus we must consider ourselves as free.

“True emancipation did not include adopting the mindset of the colonizers. It meant appreciating everyone’s power, beauty, and interconnectedness.”

Van Peebles’ death was announced by his family, The Criterion Collection of premium films, which includes his films, and art house distributor Janus Films in a joint statement.

“Through his films, novels, plays, and music, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible impression on the international cultural scene in an unprecedented career marked by unrelenting invention, limitless inquiry, and spiritual empathy,” it stated.

After serving in the Air Force, Chicago native Van Peebles tried his hand at filmmaking in the 1950s.

The 1970 comedy Watermelon Man starred a white, bigoted 1960s-era insurance salesman who wakes up to discover he is black.

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, a blaxploitation film released in 1971, portrayed the story of a black guy attempting to flee from white police officers.

Members of the Black Panther political party were compelled to watch the film.

Despite his success, Van Peebles declined Columbia Pictures’ offer of a three-film deal.

Following his death, Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins was among those paying tribute.

“He made the most of every second, of EVERY single freaking frame, and admittedly, while the last time I spent any time with him was MANY years ago, it was a night in which he absolutely danced his face off,” the Moonlight director stated. The man was simply LIVING.”

Another of Hollywood’s finest contemporary black directors, Ava DuVernay, paid tribute to Van Peebles with a remark from him.

"You have to not let yourself believe you can't," she tweeted. What are you going to do?"