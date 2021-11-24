‘Melted My Heart,’ a senior dog who had both eyes removed, finds his forever family.

After being adopted just weeks after having both of his eyes removed, a beagle in Pittsburgh has been given a new lease on life.

Rusty the Beagle suffered from Posterior Lens Luxation, which occurs when the lens’ support ligaments weaken or rupture, allowing the lens to dislocate from its usual position and slip backwards into the eye.

Rusty had a double enucleation surgery on October 4 at the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP), leaving him with no eyeballs and his lids stitched together when his eyes began to severely protrude.

“This is a treatment that our vets have a lot of expertise with. We also thought it would be better to do this surgery before releasing Rusty for adoption, so that potential adopters would not be concerned about having to undergo this procedure in the future “HARP’s marketing director, Michele Frennier, agreed.

Because Rusty was blind and a senior dog at 9 years old, there were concerns about his future and whether he’d be able to find his own permanent home.

That was until the arrival of Darrell Chulack and his family. “Kristen, my daughter, had spotted Rusty on Facebook and had been urging me to adopt him. After two weeks of her nagging, I went down to the Humane Society and paid Rusty a visit. He approached me and began licking my fingers, his tail bobbing. He had a way of melting my heart “The Washington Newsday quoted Chulack as saying.

“When I saw him in his kennel, tears welled up in my eyes. He was getting ready to go for a walk in the evening “he stated “When Rusty entered the room with my daughter and me, I sat down on the floor with him and lay with him for 15 minutes, he never leaving my side.

“Rusty was adopted because he had already experienced enough anguish and grief in his life. Rusty was a senior dog with a disability, and my heart wouldn’t allow me abandon him, so I adopted him right away. Rusty was given a fresh lease on life by my family and me.” Rusty had previously failed to find a home and was brought to the HARP through the Operation Petsburgh program, which transports at-risk animals from throughout the country “Our shelters provide them with a second opportunity in locations where resources and medical care are scarce. This is a condensed version of the information.