Melissa Molinari’s body has been discovered in the woods, and her husband has been arrested.

Molinari’s body was discovered a week after she went missing in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest off Currans Road in Middle Island.

The Suffolk County Police Department has not released many details about the discovery. Marcello Molinari, her husband, has been detained and accused with second-degree murder, according to reports.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, according to authorities.

Centereach, of Centereach, was last seen leaving her home on Lolly Lane in Centereach on November 21, according to her relatives. With her husband and four children, she made her home here. She did not take her automobile, according to police.

Melissa Molinari was reported missing by a friend, not her husband, and police did not claim her absence was suspicious at the time of the request for her whereabouts.

Her friends and relatives, including her husband, were said to be collaborating with the authorities.

Police went back to a water basin near Melissa Molinari’s house to look for her body before finding her. In search of her, detectives and a canine went into the water basin and stayed for almost an hour.

Gina Bastone, a neighbor, thought on the news of Molinari’s disappearance and the fact that she had left her children.

In an interview with News 4 New York, she stated: “I’m surprised she didn’t take that automobile because she was in it all the time. I would witness her entering and exiting the residence at least seven times a day.

“That’s what surprises me, that she would leave the kids because she was so involved with them. It’s got to be so difficult.” The Suffolk County Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

According to the website Crimegrade, Centereach is a fairly safe neighborhood with an A+ crime rating. This means that crime is substantially lower here than in the average American city.

It read: “Centereach is in the 99th percentile for safety, which means that only 1% of cities are safer, while 99 percent are riskier.

“During a typical year, the crime rate in Centereach is 6.98 per 1,000 residents. Residents of Centereach often perceive the city’s south end to be the safest.

