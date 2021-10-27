Melioidosis Outbreak: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Confirms Bacteria Strain In Aromatherapy Spray And Patients Match

A product has been identified as the source of an ongoing melioidosis outbreak. The unusual germs detected in recalled aromatherapy bottles matched those found in patients, according to authorities.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recall for 3,900 bottles of Walmart’s Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after testing revealed the presence of Burkholderia pseudomallei, a rare bacteria that can cause the “difficult to diagnose” and potentially fatal disease melioidosis.

According to the recall advisory, the CDC was looking into a cluster of four confirmed melioidosis cases in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas, and Georgia, including two deaths.

The container containing the bacteria was discovered in the Georgia patient’s home at the time, but the cause of the infections was unknown.

The CDC reported on Tuesday that the virus detected in the patient’s home aromatherapy spray “genetically matches” the strain found in the four cases. According to the CDC, validating the “DNA fingerprint” of the bacteria in the product and the patients allowed them to determine that the spray, or possibly one of the components in it, was the source of the infections.

Since Friday, an additional bottle of the aromatherapy spray has tested positive for the germs, according to the CDC. It had already contacted the producer in India, as well as Walmart, where the products were marketed, and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), to investigate if the components used in the spray were also used in other products.

“When you consider the multitude of things people come into touch with around their homes, it’s amazing we were able to identify the source and confirm it in the lab,” said Inger Damon, MD, PhD, director of the CDC’s Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, in a statement. “CDC researchers and colleagues discovered the proverbial needle in a haystack.” Those who may have purchased the goods should stop using them immediately. From February until October 21, these products were available in 55 Walmart locations and on the company’s website.

Because the bacteria does not generally present in U.S. soil and water, the CDC advises consumers not to dump the contents of the spray down the drain or just throw the bottle away.

The bacterium could get entrenched and cause future melioidosis cases in the United States if the spray bottles end up in landfills, according to the.