Melbourne, Australia, is shaken by an earthquake.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Melbourne, causing damage in an unusually severe tremor for the country, according to Geoscience Australia.

The quake struck north-east of Australia’s second-most populous city, near the town of Mansfield in Victoria, at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), according to the government agency.

Tremors were reported as far away as Sydney, Canberra, and Tasmania, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Mansfield is a small village in the Victorian Alps’ foothills. By road, it is about 180 kilometers (112 miles) north-east of Melbourne.

Damage to brickwork was photographed at Chapel Street in South Yarra’s inner district. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Mansfield mayor Mark Holcombe is unaware of any damage reported in the town.

According to the New Zealand Herald, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred in the same site, which is thought to be an aftershock.

“According to Geoscience Australia, the first quake occurred at 9:15 a.m. local time, and the second, magnitude-4.0, occurred at 9.33 a.m.,” the newspaper reported.