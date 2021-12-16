Melania Trump was chastised on Twitter after announcing the launch of the NFT as her first public initiative.

Melania Trump is establishing a new line of non-woven textiles (NFTs) and a platform, her first public venture since leaving the White House.

The NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will be produced “at regular intervals” and available on MelaniaTrump.com, according to the former First Lady’s office.

The first NFT is named “Melania’s Vision” and includes an audio message as well as a painting of Trump’s eyes by Marc-Antoine Coulon.

As of Thursday afternoon, the NFT is available for $182 until December 31. SOL cryptocurrency and credit card payments will be accepted on the platform.

In a statement, Trump said, “I am thrilled to announce my new NFT project, which embodies my passion for the arts and will complement my continued commitment to children through my Be Best campaign.”

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will teach youngsters computer science skills, such as programming and software development, so that they can thrive once they leave the foster care system.”

On her website, Trump stated that a portion of the revenues from the sales will be donated to foster children.

Trump’s name began trending on Twitter after the announcement, with some people mocking the former First Lady over her new NFT platform.

“I’m not implying that the majority of #NFTs are run by crooks and money launderers. One user wrote, “I’m simply suggesting Melania Trump is establishing a #NFT.”

Another individual pondered on Trump’s departure from the White House. “I don’t know about you, but I’m just so freaking thrilled that Melania Trump was replaced with Dr. Jill Biden. “Goodbye,” the person wrote on Twitter.

Aside from selling the NFTs online, Trump teased a “once-in-a-lifetime auction of historical significance” for next month.