Melania Trump slams ex-Press Secretary John Brennan’s tell-all book as a bid for “relevance” rife with “betrayal.”

Melania Trump retaliated on Monday against charges made in Stephanie Grisham’s upcoming book about her time as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary.

According to Politico, the former first lady declined to denounce the violence that occurred during the U.S. Capitol incident on January 6, based on exclusive excerpts from Grisham’s book.

In a statement to Politico, Melania Trump’s office stated of Grisham, “Through mistruth and betrayal, she wants to garner importance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”

From July 2019 to April 2020, Grisham served as the previous president’s White House press secretary and communications director. Grisham never gave a press conference throughout that time.

Following her time as the president’s press secretary, Grisham served as his wife’s chief of staff and press secretary from 2020 to 2021. She also served as Melania Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019.

I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, her upcoming book, will be released on October 5. She alleges in it, according to Politico’s preview, that she contacted Melania on the afternoon of January 6 after an angry mob gained access to the United States Capitol.

“Would you like to tweet that peaceful protests are a right of every American, but that lawlessness and violence have no place?” In the communication, Grisham, who was the first lady’s chief of staff at the time, was alleged to have inquired.

According to Grisham, Melania simply replied, “No,” a minute later. According to the former aide, the first lady was obsessed with prepping for a White House rug photo shoot.

After receiving the SMS message, Grisham resigned from her employment.

Grisham, who used to defend Melania against charges of being like Marie Antoinette, now sees her as “the doomed French queen,” according to Politico. Dismissive. Defeated. Detached.”

According to Politico, Grisham had earlier asked her employer if she should contact incoming first lady Jill Biden about organizing the traditional first ladies’ inaugural tea. Melania allegedly told her to “see what the West Wing does” in response to the inquiry.

Mrs. Trump echoed her husband’s belief, according to Grisham elsewhere in the book. This is a condensed version of the information.