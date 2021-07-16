Mel C’s retro hoodie is a hit with Gogglebox watchers.

Mel C’s outfit on tonight’s episode of Celebrity Gogglebox was a hit with Gogglebox fans.

Some of Britain’s most well-known celebrities, including Ronan Kemp, Clare Balding, and Denise Van Outen, sat on the sofa in the most recent episode of the Channel 4 show.

Cooking with the Stars, Catfish, and Only Connect were among the shows that the celebrities watched.

Jonathan Ross’ sofa surprised celebrity Gogglebox viewers.

Melanie Chisholm, who was watching from her North London home with racing driver half brother Paul O’Neill, stole the show tonight.

The Whiston-born singer sat down in front of the TV in a white Spice Girls hooded top with a brilliant multi-colored typography.

Mel C’s salute to lady power was well received by fans, who flocked to Twitter to share their delight.

I adore that Mel C wears Spice Girl stuff while lounging in front of the TV #CelebrityGogglebox, wrote one person.

“I am living for Mel C wearing a Spice Girls hoodie WHERE CAN I GET ONE?” wrote another.

A third person commented, “I love that Mel C is wearing a #SpiceGirls tracksuit.”

“I adore how Mel C is always fully on brand while on #gogglebox #CelebrityGogglebox #sportyspice,” a fourth person added.