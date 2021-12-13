Mehmet Oz accuses the Philadelphia Inquirer of attempting to ‘cancel’ him by removing the word ‘Dr.’ from his name.

Mehmet Oz, a television celebrity and Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, has accused The Philadelphia Inquirer of attempting to “cancel” him by failing to include the title “Dr.” with his name during the election.

Last Monday, the newspaper announced that it will not use the title “Dr.” when reporting Oz or any other contender during the election, noting that it had previously avoided using the title when referring to a Democratic Senate candidate who is a medical doctor. During an interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Monday morning, Oz, a famous heart surgeon, claimed that the action was an attempt to “suppress” him and the “movement” he represents.

"The Inquirer despises the fact that I'm empowering you, despising the fact that I'm taking on some of the established players, despising the fact that the entrepreneurial solutions I'm proposing might make sense," Oz remarked. "So they're attempting to quiet me." And let me tell you, it astounds me that it would make them feel that uneasy so early in my campaign. However, I believe it is representative of the movement we represent." When anchor Steve Doocy said the Inquirer wasn't "trying to help," Oz agreed. Earlier in the program, Oz said that the newspaper's decision was proof that they were "trying to cancel" him. Doocy also alluded to a video Oz sent on Twitter last week, just after the editing decision was made public. Oz is shown holding a copy of the paper and declaring that he "won't be cancelled" in the video. I'm not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/CHF6NwSP9X Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) (@DrOz) (@DrOz) (@DrOz) (@DrOz 8th of December, 2021 "Because people saw it, the Twitter message I posted back garnered a massive response," Oz remarked. "I mean, you can't take your eyes off it." Why would the Philadelphia Inquirer become involved in this? Why wouldn't they want to refer to me as Dr. Oz? My name is Dr. Oz, and everyone knows who I am. However, they do not believe it is the proper course of action. They believe I have an unfair edge as a result." He went on to say, "I think what gives me an unfair advantage is that we have better ideas." "We are actually listening to people and allowing them to express themselves." And we're just putting it out there."