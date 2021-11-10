‘Megxit,’ according to Prince Harry, is a’misogynistic’ term coined by a troll.

As he spoke at an online summit, Prince Harry remarked, “‘Megxit’ is or was a sexist” phrase that was developed by a troll.

After the couple announced their plan to “pull back” from royal duties on January 8, 2020, the Duke of Sussex criticized the mainstream media of repeating the phrase, which appeared in news sources on both sides of the Atlantic.

Brexit, which is shorthand for Britain’s exit from the European Union, was the inspiration for the term.

“The name ‘Megxit’ was or is a misogynistic term, developed by a troll, reinforced by royal journalists, and it expanded and grew and spread onto mainstream media, but it originated with a troll,” Harry told Re:Wired.

The term “Megxit” first appeared in the mainstream media when the couple declared their intention to leave the royal family on January 8, and was the top page headline of tabloid The Sun the next day, January 9.

The phrase “‘Megxit’ Is the New Brexit in a Britain Divided by Age and Politics,” for example, appeared in broadsheet news pieces, such as The New York Times’ headline: “‘Megxit’ Is the New Brexit in a Britain Divided by Age and Politics.”

Several respected sites, including The Guardian, CBS, and NBC, used the word in the immediate aftermath of the news.

Harry launched a broad attack on social media corporations, citing statistics from Bot Sentinel that claimed a handful of Twitter accounts were responsible for 70% of the online vitriol directed towards Meghan.

“I genuinely feel like we have to invest in and encourage professional, honest journalists who respect and preserve journalism standards, not the pirates with press cards who have hijacked the most powerful, the freest industry in the world,” the duke told Re:Wired.

He continued, ” “The incentives for publishing aren’t always the same as the motivations for truth. My experience, I suppose, was pre-social media with the UK press, which regrettably equated business with purpose and news with entertainment.

“They don’t just report on the news; they make it. They’ve succeeded in turning fact-based news into gossip, with disastrous ramifications for the country.

“I lost my mother to this self-created rabidity, and I’m clearly determined not to lose the mother of my children to it as well.

“What’s more, This is a condensed version of the information.