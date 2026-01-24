Meghan Supports Harry After Trump’s Comments on British Troops

The Duchess of Sussex has voiced her support for Prince Harry after he defended British troops following US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about NATO forces in Afghanistan.

Trump’s controversial comments came during a Fox News interview in which he claimed NATO troops had “stayed a little off the front lines” during the Afghanistan conflict, adding that the US “never needed” its allies despite relying on NATO’s collective defense clause after the September 11 attacks. These remarks sparked outrage across the political spectrum, particularly in the UK, where Harry’s service in Afghanistan has been a focal point of public admiration.

In a powerful statement on Friday, the Duke of Sussex, a former soldier who served in two frontline tours in Afghanistan, emphasized that the sacrifices of British soldiers “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect.” Harry highlighted the loss of 457 UK service personnel in Afghanistan and the life-changing consequences for thousands of families. His emotional words, published on social media, stressed the importance of honoring the lives lost during the conflict, stating that “mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters” while “children were left without a parent.”

Meghan’s Show of Support

Meghan Markle appeared to back her husband’s statement by sharing a series of photos on her Instagram stories. The images showcased Harry’s military service and his role as patron of the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for wounded veterans. One photo depicted Harry aboard a military aircraft, while others highlighted the athletes who have competed in the Invictus Games.

Harry’s decade-long military career included two tours of Afghanistan, where he fought the Taliban and later qualified as an Apache helicopter commander. His first deployment was in 2007, serving as a battlefield air controller in Helmand Province. During his second tour in 2012, he returned as an Apache pilot. Despite a series of challenges, including a leaked mission and his eventual departure from the Army in 2015, Harry’s military service remains a key part of his public persona.

Trump’s recent comments have drawn widespread condemnation in the UK, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling them “frankly appalling.” Critics have also pointed to Trump’s own avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War, adding further weight to the backlash.