Meghan releases The Bench, a children’s novel with references to Harry, Archie, and Lilith.

The Duchess of Sussex has released a children’s book based on her husband and son’s bond.

Meghan’s first book, The Bench, features a sweet reference to her daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born on Friday.

The book is dedicated to “the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump,” a sweet tribute to Prince Harry and his two-year-old son Archie.

A ginger-haired man helps a small child feed hens, while a dark-haired woman stands in a garden cradling a baby — presumably an allusion to Lili.

The scenario appears to have been significantly influenced by Harry’s, 36, and Meghan’s, 39, lives in Montecito, California.

The graphic also includes two dogs, in addition to the chickens that appeared during the broadcast of the couple’s explosive encounter with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The duke and duchess also own two dogs, Pula, a black Labrador, and Guy, a beagle.

The audiobook, narrated by the duchess, is available now and incorporates work by award-winning artist Christian Robinson.

The first illustration depicts a bearded ginger father, who resembles the Duke, clutching a smiling baby on a bench beneath a tree.

“This is your bench, where life will begin, for you and our son, our baby, our kin,” the text continues.

A black parent falls asleep on a seat holding his son close later in the book. In one hand, the youngster holds a toy giraffe, while in the other, he holds his father’s hand.

“From here you will rest, witness the growth of our boy,” the inscription says.

In another illustration, a father and son pair do ballet postures while wearing pink tutus.

“You’ll love him,” the accompanying words said. You’ll pay attention. You’ll be his cheerleader.”

Meghan commented under a photo of a father and boy playing with toy dinosaurs, “You’ll help him find order when life feels in disarray.”

The duchess appears to make a reference to as well. (This is a brief piece.)