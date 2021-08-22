Meghan McCain claims that the United States is a laughingstock as a result of the Taliban’s mock Iwo Jima photo.

Following President Joe Biden’s controversial pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban parodied the iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising photo, prompting Meghan McCain to call the US a “laughing stock.”

McCain, a former co-host of The View and a conservative blogger, criticized the current situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s conquest of Kabul, which cemented the country’s authority.

McCain posted on Saturday to her more than 790,660 Twitter followers, “We’re the laughing stock of the world.”

She made her remark in response to a tweet from American political pundit Clay Travis, which depicted Taliban soldiers raising their flag in a similar manner to when American forces declared victory in the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

“The Taliban dressed up in American military clothes we left behind when we exited the nation and staged their own phony Iwo Jima photo,” Travis wrote in a tweet.

The Taliban photo itself depicts four Taliban fighters in combat gear, complete with night vision goggles, raising the Islamist terrorist group’s white flag.

The rest of the world thinks we’re a joke. https://t.co/SMfFOpGYd5

August 21, 2021 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain)

The fighters in the shot were from the Badri 313 Battalion, according to the branding on the snap, though this was not immediately confirmed.

The name is thought to be derived from the Battle of Badr, in which the Prophet Muhammad led a 313-strong army to victory over a larger Quraysh force in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

McCain, the daughter of Republican presidential candidate and Vietnam War veteran John McCain, has already expressed her displeasure with President Biden’s handling of the US troop pullout from Afghanistan.

McCain expressed her displeasure with the president in an Instagram post posted with her 477,000 Instagram followers on Thursday.

“The disgrace, dishonor, and embarrassment inflicted to our country by the Biden administration will take years to undo,” she added later. Not to mention our international reputation and the harsh reality that the chances of another major domestic terror strike have climbed to their greatest levels since 9/11, ushering in ISIS 3.0.”

President Biden has been chastised for his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Biden has been chastised for his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He has, however, vehemently defended his judgment.