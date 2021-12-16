Meghan Markle’s YouTube Troll Earns Over $3k a Month Harassing Her

Meghan Markle’s YouTube troll makes more than $3000 every month harassing her.

According to a screenshot from one movie, a Meghan Markle YouTube troll posts regular hate films to 45,000 subscribers and earns an estimated $3,300 a month.

With titles like “Meghan Markle can’t make me like her because she’s a manipulative evil conniving plotting controlling narcissist” and “Meghan Markle can’t make me like her because she’s a manipulative evil conniving plotting controlling narcissist,” Yankee Wally has uploaded over 500 videos to the Google-owned app. The more she pushes, the more I dig my heels in!” Many of them were created by recording her phone screen while she researched and analyzed news topics.

Meghan enters split screen mode and briefly reveals a YouTube Studio profile with what appears to be her estimated monthly revenue in a December video celebrating her court victory over The Mail on Sunday.

The information was uncovered by Christopher Bouzy, the founder of the data analysis firm Bot Sentinel, which monitors troll and bot networks on social media.

“Around 9:19 in Yankee Wally’s video captioned ‘MeghanMarkle has won a frivolous copyright action, but she is now recognized WORLDWIDE as a big fat liar,’ she accidentally reveals her YouTube Studio projected monthly revenue,” Bouzy wrote. Her monthly remuneration is about £2500 (around $3,316.50).” She would earn around £30,000 ($40,000) per year, which is more than an officer cadet at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where Prince Harry had his officer training.

A graduate of that training who joined the Household Cavalry (like the Duke of Sussex) as a serving officer would earn only £33,436 more as a serving officer.

Yankee Wally also makes her PayPal account information public, along with the phrase, “Any odd money heartily accepted.”

Washington Newsday has reached out to Yankee Wally for comment.

It comes after The Washington Newsday reported in October that Meghan-hating accounts were profiting from their content on YouTube and through merchandise.

We discovered that one of them, Murky Meg, had Amnesty International adverts on her videos despite the fact that the organization had chosen a YouTube advertising package that was designed to prohibit sensational or offensive content.

Safiya Umoja Noble, author of Algorithms of Oppression, published an article based on our findings. The following is a condensed version of the data.