Meghan Markle’s Twitter troll is posing as a black woman, according to a data analyst.

According to a data analyst, a Meghan Markle Twitter troll disguised as a Black lady to disparage the duchess and was suspended by the platform.

Bot Sentinel researchers have been watching what they call a “network of hate” directed at the Duchess of Sussex.

According to early assessments, 83 accounts were responsible for 70% of the online abuse, which Meghan previously described as “nearly unsurvivable.”

Now, CEO Christopher Bouzy has accused one account of “blackfishing,” a behavior in which social media users create anonymous personas and claim to be persons of color.

Bouzy singled out one account in particular on Twitter, writing: “This individual is not a Black woman; rather, she is a middle-aged White woman posing as a Black woman. We’ll eventually publish a report on digital blackface.” The account responded as follows: “I can’t omg bro middle aged lol last time I checked I was born a Black woman lol. Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

“This man right hea, im enjoying this dude, a middle aged what now lol aye bruh please keep seated but thanks for the shout out Christopher Bouzy,” says the narrator.

The account was suspended by Twitter within 24 hours following Bouzy’s announcement.

According to a report released last week by Bot Sentinel, 245 accounts were found to be inauthentic and part of a network.

The following was taken from the report: “We received a credible tip about a ‘bot network’ related to our investigation while collecting data for our final report on the hate campaign targeting Meghan and Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“We discovered numerous accounts that were extremely identical during our initial research, and each account followed many of the same people. The preliminary data revealed that the activity was not genuine.” This individual is not a Black woman; rather, she is a middle-aged White woman posing as a Black woman. We’ll eventually publish a report on digital blackface. pic.twitter.com/bpASuHgYc1 November 21, 2021 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) The report went on to say: “245 inauthentic accounts were discovered to be part of the same network during our investigation. Despite the fact that each inauthentic account followed a different person, the network as a whole followed the same hate account (@according2 taz).” It comes after The Washington Newsday reported that some Meghan troll personas have made money off of their campaign by selling products or uploading videos to YouTube.

Murky Meg, a YouTube channel, featured advertisements from Amnesty International, a human rights organization.

The Washington Newsday was informed by the organization. This is a condensed version of the information.