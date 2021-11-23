Meghan Markle’s second account has been suspended after she was accused of posing as a black woman.

Twitter has suspended a Meghan Markle troll’s backup account amid allegations that she posed as a black lady.

Bot Sentinel data experts have been looking into anti-Meghan accounts on the network and believe they’ve found evidence of a coordinated campaign against her.

Christopher Bouzy, the company’s creator, claims to have proof that one anonymous account, @StandupforKate, belongs to a “middle aged white woman” who described herself as “a proud black woman.”

“This individual isn’t a Black woman, she is a middle-aged White woman attempting to be Black,” Bouzy remarked on Twitter. We’ll eventually publish a report on digital blackface.” The account was suspended by Twitter on November 23, according to The Washington Newsday, for violating platform manipulation and spam guidelines.

Since then, a second account belonging to the same person, @meghanmarkliar, has also been suspended, according to Bouzy of The Washington Newsday.

“Unfortunately for the hate accounts, we monitor their activities,” he stated on Twitter. As a result, data may readily refute tweeting conspiracy claims. Meghanmarkliar was another account used by StandupforKate. The impact of social media harassment on the Duchess of Sussex was discussed on the Teenager Therapy podcast last year.

“I’m told that I was the most trolled person in the entire globe in 2019—male or female,” Meghan remarked. After eight months, I was no longer visible.

“I was on maternity leave or had a baby, but what could be mass-produced and churned out was virtually unsurvivable.”

According to Bot Sentinel, 83 accounts are responsible for 70% of unfavorable Twitter tweets.

The business conducted more research and discovered a network of 245 fake accounts all following the same Meghan troll.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out against social media on several occasions, most recently at the New York Times Deal Book Summit on November 9.

Meghanmarkliar was suspended this morning following the publication of a piece in The Washington Newsday. Doodle doodle doodle doodle doodle doodle doodle doodle November 22, 2021 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) “One of the things that looks like such an easy answer from my viewpoint, if you look at Instagram for example, there’s a like button and then there’s comments,” the duchess said during the event.

“If you don’t agree with anything, you have no choice but to make a venomous remark about it.” If that’s the case. This is a condensed version of the information.