Meghan Markle’s privacy will be judged in the tabloids after her private messages were exposed.

Meghan Markle’s two-year tabloid privacy case is on the verge of either a heartbreaking loss or a spectacular victory.

The Duchess of Sussex’s public relations operation has been exposed thanks to private messages delivered to the court by the same aide who accused her of bullying earlier.

During a 20-page witness statement, she was obliged to apologize after the shocking November disclosures.

The Court of Appeal in London is set to deliver its decision on Thursday, December 2, at 10 a.m. GMT, or 2 a.m. in Montecito, where Meghan and Prince Harry live.

Meghan filed a lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday in the United Kingdom after the publication of a letter she sent Thomas Markle in August 2018 ordering him to cease making media interviews.

In February, a judge gave the duchess a resounding victory, but the newspaper appealed, reopening the possibility of a tumultuous trial in which she would have to hand over even more private material pertinent to the case.

Meghan claimed in a court document that she was under pressure from two senior royals at the time she wrote the letter to halt her father’s attacks on the monarchy.

The palace had hoped for her to meet him in person in Mexico, but messages show Meghan warning communications secretary Jason Knauf that the plan would be impossible to carry out due to the cameras camped up outside Markle Snr’s house.

“By choosing this course of action, I safeguard my husband from the royals’ continual berating, and while unlikely, it may give my father pause,” she continued.

The five-page handwritten note was addressed to “Daddy” because it would “tear at the heartstrings” if the paper was ever leaked, she informed Knauf.

“Obviously everything I’ve typed is with the awareness that it could be leaked so I’ve been thorough in my word choice but please do let me know if anything leaps out to you as a liability,” Meghan texted the aide in August 2018.

“Honestly, Jason, I feel amazing, cathartic, real, honest, and factual,” she continued.

“It’s on his conscience if he leaks it, but at least the world will know the truth, something I could never say openly.”

For months, Markle Snr kept the letter a secret before handing it up to The. This is a condensed version of the information.