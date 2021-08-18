Meghan Markle’s passport remarks echo Princess Diana’s desire for her own identification.

In words eerily similar to Meghan Markle’s about having to hand over her travel documents, Princess Diana said she “looked forward to using her own passport.”

One of the letters sent by the Princess of Wales to her pals offers insight on an aspect of Meghan and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey appearance.

During the final months of her marriage to Prince Charles, Diana wrote to fashion designer Roberto Devorik, expressing her excitement for her freedom.

Her confidante told the official U.K. police investigation into her death, dubbed Operation Paget, that she also expressed a desire to return to using “her own passport.”

“She never compromised herself in her letters,” Devorik told investigators, according to the publicly available Paget report. In her letters, she would not disclose personal topics. She did indicate in one of her letters to me that she will be free and that she is looking forward to using her own passport.”

Meghan also expressed her feelings of being confined within the royal family, revealing that she had to hand over her paperwork upon becoming a member of the royal family.

“You have to understand, as well, that when I joined that family, that was the last time, until we arrived here, that I saw my passport, my driver’s license, and my keys,” the duchess told Oprah. Everything is flipped over. I hadn’t seen any of that in a long time.”

Meghan’s views were met with skepticism in the British press, which reported on her numerous visits overseas during her two years as a royal.

Official travels included a 2019 royal tour to Southern Africa, a 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, as well as shorter trips to Ireland and Morocco.

