Meghan Markle’s online smear campaign is fueled by Twitter’s own algorithm, according to a new report.

According to a source, Meghan Markle has been targeted by a network of 83 dedicated troll accounts with a combined reach of 17 million Twitter users.

Bot Sentinel, a data analysis organization, investigated the source of online hostility about Meghan and Prince Harry using a sample of 114,000 posts dating back to January 2020.

The firm discovered a group of 55 troll identities created just to spread derogatory information about the Duchess of Sussex, as well as another 28 accounts designed to amplify those remarks.

Twitter told Buzzfeed News that it was “currently investigating the information and accounts” in the story.

However, after seeing just two nasty accounts, Bot Sentinel discovered that the Twitter algorithm aggressively advised people follow some of the trolls.

“We used Twitter accounts without friends or followers during our research, and after viewing two hate accounts, Twitter’s algorithm began proposing additional hate accounts,” according to Bot Sentinel’s report.

“Twitter has recommended that we follow these hate accounts on several times.

“The accounts listed in this report, in our judgment, are breaking Twitter’s policies on platform manipulation and spam, abuse/harassment, and revealing private information.”

There were 25,117 followers on the most popular account, 21,935 on another, and 21,844 on a third.

According to the business, the 83 had a total of 187,631 followers and a potential reach of 17 million individuals.

Meghan previously stated that the harassment she faced in the year leading up to this research, in 2019, was “nearly unsurvivable.”

“Our analysis found these accounts were shamelessly cooperating on the network, and at least one account was actively soliciting individuals to join their hate movement on Twitter,” according to Bot Sentinel’s findings.

“We discovered that Twitter had already suspended 40% of the principal accounts, and that these accounts were using techniques to escape suspension,” says the report.

“Some people used the word ‘parody’ in their profiles, even though they didn’t have a parody account.” To escape detection, others might employ racial coded language towards Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.” According to the investigation, the accounts did not limit their effort to Twitter, instead posting similar stuff on blogs and YouTube videos.

One of the identities investigated had sent 599 followers 111,031 messages, while another had sent 665 followers 89,600 tweets.

“Our analysis allowed us to isolate 55 single-purpose accounts we identified as the principal hate accounts and,” according to the report. This is a condensed version of the information.