Meghan Markle’s father’s letter to her was leaked to the press, according to a UK publisher.

The release of parts of Meghan Markle’s letter to her father, according to the publisher of a British newspaper, did not violate the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy because she was aware that it could be leaked to the press.

Meghan, 40, sued Publisher Associated Newspapers in February 2019 for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement after major chunks of the letter were published in five articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website.

In February, a High Court judge ruled against Associated Newspapers, stating the decision to publish the letter by Mail on Sunday was “manifestly excessive and so unconstitutional.” Meghan did not write the letter as a “intimate communication for her father’s eyes exclusively,” according to the publisher’s lawyer Andrew Caldecott, who filed an appeal against the ruling on Tuesday. Caldecott told the Court of Appeal in London, “The letter was designed deliberately with the potential for public consumption in mind because the claimant realized Mr. Markle might reveal it to the media.”

After marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan penned a letter to her father, Thomas Markle. Caldecott cited fresh information disclosed by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former communications secretary, that suggests Meghan suspected her father of leaking the letter to journalists.

Meghan was accused of abusing many members of her employees in an email from Knauf in October 2018. Associated Newspapers has now requested that a statement from Knauf be admitted as evidence in the case by the Court of Appeal.

While the details of Knauf’s alleged confession are unknown at this time, Caldecott has stated in court that the document “raises doubts about her credibility,” referring to Meghan.

Caldecott also contended that the letter’s publishing was part of Thomas Markle’s right to respond after false media reports claimed he was “cruelly cold-shouldering” his daughter in the run-up to her royal wedding.

In March, the publisher was forced to print a front-page statement indicating that it had infringed on the duchess’ copyright, but the statement has yet to be printed pending the outcome of the appeal.

The appeal, which is anticipated to last three days, is presided over by three senior justices. A decision is expected at a later date.

