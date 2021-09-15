Meghan Markle’s father claims she is ‘cheating’ her children by refusing to return to the United Kingdom.

In a new attack on his daughter, Thomas Markle claims that Meghan Markle’s children “are being denied of seeing all of their grandparents.”

He said Meghan and Prince Harry should return to the UK to “fulfill their commitment” in an interview with Australian television.

Despite numerous demands in media appearances, Markle Sr has yet to meet Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royals themselves have faired a little better, having met Archie, but are yet to meet Lilibet who remained in California with her mother during Harry’s visit to London in July.

“I believe they (Archie and Lilibet) are being deprived of seeing all of their grandparents, and I believe they are being deprived of seeing all of their relatives, and I believe it is tremendously unjust to them,” Markle Sr told Sunrise.

He continued, “I would like to see them both, all four of them, return to England and fulfill their obligations.” “It’s better for the kids and it’s better for them,” she says. They are betraying their children by refusing to return them. It’s also a matter of safety; they’ll be lot safer in England than they would be in Montecito.

“So I genuinely want to see them return to England and possibly make amends with the Queen and his father, and then maybe we can make amends.”

He also accused Harry of failing to help Meghan when she was having suicide thoughts in January 2019, following bad media reports about her.

The duchess told Oprah that she requested to be admitted to a mental institution but was informed by a senior official that it would reflect poorly on the facility.

“By refusing to return them, they are betraying their children.”

Thomas Markle claims he wants Harry and Meghan to “make amends with the Queen” and return to the UK. pic.twitter.com/wNuCJmsimT

September 14, 2021 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7)

“I believe I was ashamed of revealing it to them,” Prince Harry said of not going to his family.

“I think Harry was a tremendous failure as a husband,” Markle Sr told Sunrise, “because if my wife or child came to me and said I have a psychological problem and was thinking about suicide, I would get them straight hospital.” This is a condensed version of the information.