Meghan Markle’s Complicity in the Bullying Accusation Forced Her Into an Embarrassing Apology

Meghan Markle was forced into a public apology by the same aide who accused her of bullying for inadvertently misleading a court.

In a 20-page witness statement, the Duchess of Sussex claimed she had forgotten a sequence of emails that appeared to contradict her lawyers’ previous court papers.

It comes after Meghan’s former press secretary, Jason Knauf, turned over a trove of her private texts, revealing that Meghan and Prince Harry had given him permission to share information with the writers of the book Finding Freedom.

The incident is particularly noteworthy because Knauf is the same royal employee who accused the duchess of bullying two PAs out of Kensington Palace in an email in October 2018.

That mail was released to The Times in the United Kingdom days before Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey appearance in March, in which she accused palace officials of actively spreading false information about her.

Even back then, though, the pair’s feud had been threatening to spill into the public eye for months.

Meghan’s Oprah interview, in which she disclosed suicidal thoughts in the context of bad press coverage, astonished a global audience of millions.

She claimed that a story accusing her of making Kate Middleton weep was at the center of the critical reporting, which she claimed was incorrect but which the palace failed to publicly deny.

Meghan’s high-profile lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday over a private letter she gave her father already contained a similar complaint relating to a different news source.

‘Extreme Emotional Distress’ is a term used to describe a state of extreme emotional distress.

Meghan told the High Court in London, via a filing by her attorneys, that she was left “unprotected” while pregnant as early as July 2020.

“[Meghan] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media, specifically by the defendant [the publisher of The Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health,” according to the document seen by The Washington Newsday.

“Her friends were legitimately concerned for her wellbeing because they had never seen her in this position before, especially when she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and unable to defend herself.”

The palace was drawn into the case for the first time in the filing.