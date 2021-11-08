Meghan Markle’s brother apologizes for the attacks and admits that he feels “like a complete a**.”

Meghan Markle’s half brother has apologized for informing Prince Harry that the royal wedding would be canceled, calling it “quite possibly the biggest mistake of my life.”

In the run-up to the royal wedding in 2018, Thomas Markle Jr. chastised the Duchess of Sussex in an open letter to her future husband.

However, a fellow Big Brother VIP competitor urged him to send a second open letter apologizing to the couple.

His newfound regret comes just months after he labeled Meghan as “very shallow” in the show’s promotional film.

The following is an excerpt from Markle Jr.’s new letter, which he read on the show: “Dear Meghan and Harry, The first thing I’d want to say to both of you is that I sincerely apologize for the vile letter I wrote to you before to your wedding.

“And I want you both to know that it did not come from the real me, but from a dark and hurtful portion of my heart… I am not a cruel person, and I have more love to give than anything else.” He continued, ” “I feel like a terrible jerk for what I’ve done, and I apologize profusely.

“If I could go back in time, Meg, I would tell you that I am incredibly proud of you and that I am ecstatic for you and Harry. Also, I adore you.” The U-turn comes as a case involving their father, Thomas Markle Sr., is set to go before the Court of Appeal in the United Kingdom.

Meghan won a major victory in February when she sued the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she addressed to Markle Sr.

The British tabloid, however, has filed an appeal, which will be heard over three days beginning November 9th.

Thomas writes a new letter to Meghan Markle, his estranged sister. In his letter, Markle Jr. stated: "You are, and always will be, my little sister, my family. I'm so happy of you now that you've found the love of your life and started a family of your own.

“I’ve spent the last few years of my life. This is a condensed version of the information.