Meghan Markle Starts a New Chapter on the Difficult Topic of Her Upbringing.

Meghan Markle’s letter to Congress about her upbringing comes after she had a falling out with her father and the media over how her childhood was portrayed.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her family used to go to Sizzler’s $4.99 salad bar on special occasions because of financial concerns.

Meghan’s experience would have been felt by many Americans who dream of “stability,” according to an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, which called for paid leave for all and said Meghan’s experience would have been felt by many Americans who dream of “stability.”

However, her passionate plea touched on a subject that has sparked debate since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry: her upbringing and childhood.

In 2016, she was dubbed “(Almost) Straight Outta Compton” by the Daily Mail online, a headline she mentioned during her Oprah Winfrey interview as proof of British media prejudice.

The news organization was chastised at the time, and Meghan would later condemn it in a privacy and copyright case she filed against sister publication The Mail on Sunday.

“The notion that [Meghan] lived or grew up in Compton (or anywhere near it) is incorrect,” her lawyers wrote in a court document.

“The fact that the [Daily Mail Group] chose to stereotype this entire community as ‘plagued by crime and riddled with street gangs,’ implying (in the first few days of her relationship being revealed) that [Meghan] came from a crime-ridden neighbourhood, is completely untrue and intended to be divisive.”

According to the BBC at the time, the Daily Mail claimed she grew up in Crenshaw when her family actually lived in the more affluent View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood.

Meghan’s argument was centered on criminality rather than income or class. The response against the news outlet that followed its publishing reaffirmed her past as a more middle-class woman.

The princess attended Immaculate Heart Academy, where she was crowned homecoming queen in 1998.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was a Hollywood lighting director who won a Daytime Emmy Award, while her mother was a yoga instructor.

She has, however, commented about needing to enroll in a work-study program in order to pay for her education at Northwestern University.

Her father claims that he took out large loans to pay for her education there, and that she was also given money. This is a condensed version of the information.