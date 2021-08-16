Meghan Markle Presidency Rumors Are False, According to Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle does not have “any aspiration” to be president, and her father, Thomas Markle, claims that “Oprah would shove her out of the way regardless.”

The Duchess of Sussex has long been the focus of rumors about a White House run, with bookmakers providing odds ranging from 66-1 to 200-1 as recently as March.

Despite working with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote program ahead of November’s Presidential election, Meghan has never expressed an interest in running for politics.

“I think that’s a joke, from beginning to end, I think it’s a complete joke,” Thomas Markle said of the reports to GB News.

“I don’t believe she aspires to be mayor.” I don’t believe she aspires to be a governor or president. That doesn’t seem to be on her mind at all. It could be cute if someone says that.

“Oprah would just shove her out of the way!”

Meghan met with California Governor Gavin Newsom at a time when he was under pressure to name a woman of color to replace Kamala Harris as the Democratic senatorial candidate.

“On October 19, the Governor attended an introductory meeting welcoming the Duchess to California,” his staff told this publication.

“We are unable to comment further on the topic of talks between the Governor and private parties,” the spokeswoman stated.

There has never been any confirmation that Meghan has been offered the position of Democratic Senate candidate.

In the end, Newsom chose Alex Padilla, who was elected to the United States Senate as California’s junior senator in November.

Before meeting Harry, Markle Snr. reportedly disputed previous reports that she aspired to be a princess and wanted to be the next Princess Diana.

“She definitely knew a little bit about them,” he told GB News. I don’t believe she was ever fascinated by the royals.”

“She was largely at that age wanting to be an actor or dancer, it was her true dream,” he continued.

His remarks are noteworthy in part because they contrast what his other daughter Samantha Markle stated about Meghan just hours after the news of her royal romance broke in November 2016.

“Hollywood has altered her,” Samantha, who went by the surname Grant at the time, told The Sun. I believe she is the one. This is a condensed version of the information.