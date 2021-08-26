Meghan Markle is enraged over photos taken at a medical center after a miscarriage, according to a new book.

According to a biography, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were pictured leaving a medical appointment regarding her miscarriage, which left them “furious.”

On July 11 of last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed leaving a medical centre in Beverley Hills for the Daily Mail’s website.

The photographs, according to paparazzi firm Backgrid, showed the pair wearing face masks and Meghan wearing sunglasses going into a “gas-guzzling Cadillac SUV,” according to the publication.

The car was described as “an strange choice for the strongly eco-conscious duo” by the website, which cited a review that said it was “as far from environmentally-friendly as you can go.”

However, the appointment is now revealed in a forthcoming new version of Meghan’s biography Finding Freedom, which is linked to the miscarriage Meghan described as “nearly excruciating anguish” in an essay for The New York Times last year.

“What should have been a highly personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen images showing the disguised pair climbing into a Cadillac SUV,” according to The Independent.

According to co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the pair was “furious” at the intrusion into a private moment.

It’s unclear whether the photos were shot on the same day Meghan had her miscarriage or at a later time.

Meghan wrote an editorial for The New York Times titled “The Losses We Share,” in which she recounted the tragic effects of her loss.

“I understood that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’” she wrote while sitting in a hospital bed, seeing her husband’s heart break as he tried to cradle the shattered parts of hers.

Meghan’s article stated that the visit was to a hospital, while the paparazzi photographs stated that the visit was to a medical center.

The duchess described how her adventure began on a hot July day as she was holding Archie.

“I felt a strong cramp after changing his diaper,” she wrote. I knelt next him on the floor, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the joyful song a jarring contrast to my sensation that something wasn’t quite right.

“I realized I was losing my second child as I cradled my firstborn.

“I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand, hours later. I. This is a condensed version of the information.