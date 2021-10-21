Meghan Markle grew up on Sizzler’s $4.99 Salad Bar, which was all her parents could afford.

In an open letter to Congress, Meghan Markle wrote about how she “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler” and “felt lucky.”

The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about her childhood as she urged lawmakers to pass a comprehensive paid maternity leave scheme.

The letter detailed her journey from humble beginnings to working as a Hollywood producer, ethical investor, and campaigner, in addition to being the mother of two children with her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan expressed herself as follows: “I grew up eating at Sizzler’s $4.99 salad bar—it may have cost less back then (to be honest, I’m not sure), but I remember the feeling: I understood how hard my parents worked to afford this, and even at $5, eating out was a treat, and I felt fortunate.

“And when my troop went out to dinner for a major celebration when I was a Girl Scout, it was back to that same salad bar or The Old Spaghetti Factory—because that’s what those families could afford to do as well.”

Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, was a Daytime Emmy-winning television lighting director, and Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, was a yoga instructor.

She went to Immaculate Heart, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles, but has previously stated that she had to join a work-study program to pay her way through college.

Her father also stated that he had to take out large debts to fund her education.

In her open letter, Meghan wrote: “At the age of 13, I began working (at a small frozen yogurt store). I waited tables, babysat, and pieced together jobs to make ends meet.

“I worked my whole life and saved when and when I could—but even that was a luxury—because it was typically about making ends meet and having enough money to pay my rent and fill up my car with petrol.”

Meghan spoke out about her childhood as part of the Paid Leave for All campaign.

Her letter comes after the Biden administration proposed cutting funds for paid leave under the Build Back Better Act, decreasing it from 12 weeks to four weeks and making it means-tested, according to The Hill.

Meghan's letter was published on October 20th