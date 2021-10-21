Meghan Markle gets closer to politics by lobbying Congress on behalf of her daughter.

Meghan Markle has urged Democrats to make paid family leave a constitutional right, claiming that taking time off helped her cope with feeling “overwhelmed” by the arrival of her daughter Lili.

The Duchess of Sussex took another step into the world of politics, which is off-limits to working royals, when she wrote an open letter to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

It comes after The Hill revealed that the Biden administration suggested slashing money for paid leave provisions in the Build Back Better Act, reducing the 12 weeks originally envisioned to four weeks and making the scheme means-tested.

Meghan appeared to join with progressive Democrats asking for a universal policy, saying, “I’m not an elected official, and I’m not a politician,” but rather “an involved citizen and a parent.”

The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, took a break over the summer to focus on their second child, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

“In June, my husband and I had our second kid,” she wrote in a letter shared through the Paid Leave for All campaign on October 20. We were ecstatic, as any parent would be.

“Like many other parents, we were completely overwhelmed.” We weren’t faced with the painful reality of either spending those first few crucial months with our newborn or returning to work, like so few other parents.

“We knew we could take her home and spend every waking moment to our children and family at that crucial (and sacred) stage.

“We knew that by doing so, we wouldn’t have to face the same difficult decisions about daycare, job, and medical care that so many others do every day.”

“These are decisions that no family should have to make. No family should have to choose between working and being able to care for their child (or a loved one, or oneself, as a complete paid leave plan would allow).” The passionate call, however, extended far beyond the single issue to include broader social and economic reasons.

Meghan mentioned growing up in a family with little money and little privilege, where a treat was eating at Sizzler’s $4.99 salad bar because that was all her parents could afford.

She also claimed that the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of mothers out of work to care for their children at home.

“For,” she wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.