Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the lowest favorability rating in the United Kingdom.

Six months after their Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sunk to their lowest net favorable ratings ever.

According to data from polling agency YouGov, the Duchess of Sussex is loved by 26% of the British populace and hated by 65%, giving her a net popularity rating of -39 percent.

According to the poll, the Duke of Sussex is liked by 34% and hated by 59%, giving him a net favorability rating of -25%.

Meghan’s net rating has dropped nine points since April, while Prince Harry’s has dropped 25 points.

The news comes after an Ofcom probe cleared Piers Morgan of making comments that questioned Meghan’s narrative of feeling suicidal while working as a royal.

The fieldwork with 1667 adults in the United Kingdom, however, took place between August 27 and August 29, just before the UK broadcast regulator’s decision on September 1.

The duke and duchess have also been in the news recently as a result of a new epilogue to Meghan Markle’s biography Finding Freedom, which quoted a friend of Meghan’s as saying the royals had taken “little accountability” since the Oprah interview.

According to YouGov polls, the pair has been losing favour in Britain since January 2020, when they announced their royal exit.

The Duke of Cambridge is twice as popular as his younger brother, with 78 percent of people liking him compared to 34 percent for Harry.

Only 16 percent of respondents detest the second-in-line to the throne, giving him a net favorability of +62 percent, down from +68 percent in April.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles all have lower approval ratings than Harry and Meghan, but they are still far more popular.

-25 Prince Harry (19 point drop) -39 Meghan (7 point drop)

(As of April 21st, there have been some changes.)

3 September 2021 — YouGov (@YouGov)

Elizabeth had an 80 percent positive rating and a 13 percent negative rating, giving her a net rating of +67 percent, down from +76 percent in April.

75 percent of people think Kate Middleton is beautiful, while 16 percent think she isn't.