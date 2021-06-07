Meghan gives birth to Lili in ‘one of the most beautiful hospitals in the United States,’ according to Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her daughter in one of the most gorgeous hospitals in the United States.

The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California was created in 1888 by a group of 50 women who wanted to give healthcare to the city of Santa Barbara’s expanding population.

Every year, 2,400 new kids are welcomed into the world, and the birth of a child is described as “a important life event and one you will always remember.”

According to the hospital’s website, it is a 519-bed acute care teaching hospital and trauma center, the largest of its kind in the Los Angeles-San Francisco Bay Area region.

“Wisdom”