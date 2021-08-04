Meghan celebrates her 40th birthday after a hectic year.

After a tumultuous year, the Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her 40th birthday.

Meghan and Harry are expected to have planned a low-key party because they are reportedly taking time off to care for their newest family member, baby Lili, who is their son Archie’s younger sister.

After a miscarriage a few weeks before her 39th birthday last year, the duchess’s daughter Lilibet was born exactly two months ago on June 4th.

The Sussexes have begun a new life in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, California, where they have purchased a multimillion-pound mansion and created a non-profit foundation.

Harry and Meghan have also inked lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix, which are said to be valued well over £100 million and have provided them with the funds to pursue their new lifestyle and public aspirations.

Much has been written about their choice, termed Megxit, to resign as senior royals in order to pursue personal and financial freedom earlier this year.

The pair didn’t tell the world their side of the tale until they sat down for their much-anticipated television interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

With a succession of bombshell revelations that depicted the monarchy as a racist and heartless institution, the pair threw the royal family into disarray.

Meghan and Harry detailed their brief time as a working royal couple, stating that a family member – not the Queen or Prince Philip – made a racist remark about their kid, and that the duchess had suicidal thoughts but was turned down for help by the monarchy.

When the duchess – the first mixed-race member of the contemporary monarchy – stated a fellow royal was concerned about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born, Winfrey was struck speechless.

Harry has promised to provide a “exact and fully truthful” account of his life in his own tell-all memoir.