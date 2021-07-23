Meghan and Harry could face legal action over their children’s visitation rights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, could face legal action over their children Archie and Lillibet.

Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, has filed court documents in an attempt to force the couple to allow him meet his grandchildren.

Mr. Markle has never met Archie, who is two years old, or Lillibet, a June baby.

He’s never met Prince Harry, either.

“I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future,” Mr Markle said to Fox News on Friday morning.

Mr Markle has previously stated that the pair now lives about 70 miles away from him after relocating to the United States, and that he is “ready at any moment” to see them and see Archie.

Since 2018, Mr. Markle has not spoken to his daughter.

He was embroiled in a scandal just days before the Sussexes’ wedding after it was revealed that he allegedly manufactured paparazzi photos of himself.

In March, he appeared live on Good Morning Britain from Mexico, saying he had repeatedly apologized for what had happened and that he spoke to the press because “I’ve never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way, shape, or form.”

“When they decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press,” he continued.

While Oprah Winfrey did not press Meghan on her relationship with her father during the main interview, a separate tape showed the duchess stating it was tough to talk about his actions.

“I honestly can’t image doing anything to purposefully inflict misery to my child,” she said.

After seeing the comments, Mr Markle expressed his disappointment.

“We all make mistakes,” he remarked. “However, I’ve never played nude pool or dressed up as Hitler.”

In 2005, Harry sparked anger by dressing up as a Nazi soldier complete with swastika for a costume party, and in 2012, he was spotted partying naked in Las Vegas.