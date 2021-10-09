Megan Thee Stallion, a Texas rapper, blasts the state’s anti-abortion law as the Supreme Court upholds it.

Megan Thee Stallion, a rapper from Texas, blasted the state’s recently approved abortion law, which effectively prohibits the operation for women who are more than six weeks pregnant.

According to TV station KXAN, she said to a crowd at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, “This middle finger is also to these motherf***ing males who want to tell us what the f*** to do with our body.”

“How the f*** do you think you’re going to tell me what to do with my motherf***ing body?” She went on to say, “Drop that s***.”

Megan Thee Stallion, a Houston native, also addressed the abortion law on Friday on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “You know I’m a Texas gal, and we deserve better!”

“Politicians seek to restrict abortion access and exert control over our bodies, lives, and futures – I’m speaking up,” she continued.

The rapper’s comments came on the same day as a federal judge ordered the law to be temporarily reinstated after it was briefly suspended on Wednesday. In a ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Friday, an appeals court granted Texas’ plea to lift the interim injunction that had been placed on the law.

The law, which took effect on September 1, offers no exclusions for cases of incest or rape and is enforced by residents who file civil lawsuits.

People will be able to sue doctors and others who help women in seeking abortions after six weeks of pregnancy under the new law. A successful lawsuit can result in a reward of up to $10,000.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only celebrity or singer that has spoken out against Texas’ new abortion law.

Billie Eilish informed fans during a concert in Texas on October 2 that she almost canceled the show to protest the law.

According to Billboard, Eilish remarked, “When they made that s—- a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f—-ing place for allowing that to happen here.”

“But then I remembered that the f—-ing victims are you people, and you deserve everything in the world.” “And we need to tell them to f—- off,” she added. “My f—-ing body, my f—-ing decision!” Abby Johnson, an anti-abortion activist, slammed Eilish after her comments.

“Newsflash: If it has its own heartbeat and DNA, it’s a different organism.” This is a condensed version of the information.